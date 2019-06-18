Diario El Siglo Panamá

Panamá

Bomberos controlan incendio en Colón 

Bomberos controlan incendio en Colón 

martes 18 de junio de 2019 - 10:29 a.m.
Redacción Digital El Siglo
online@elsiglo.com.pa

 Unidades del Cuerpo de Bomberos y la Policía atienden la emergencia

Se registró incendio en Calle 12 y Federico Boyd, en la provincia de Colón. Unidades del Cuerpo de Bomberos y la Policía atienden la emergencia.

 

comments powered by Disqus

Últimas noticias

Multimedia

  • Videos
    Foro de moda y belleza elige a reina de su delegación en el World Pride Panamá
  • Fotos
    Cardi B y su pareja Offset.

Lotería

domingo 16 de junio de 2019

  • 0952 1er Premio
  • ABDB Letras
  • 3 Serie
  • 10 Folio
  • 4074 2do Premio
  • 8252 3er Premio
Diario El Siglo Panamá