Erika Ender recibirá el Premio Sesac por el éxito de "Despacito"

Sigue recibiendo reconocimientos, tras un año y cuatro meses de haber sido lanzado el hit
La cantautora panameña, Erika Ender, será honrada con el Premio SESAC Latina Global Icon Award, por su participación en la composición del éxito 'Despacito', según lo anunció Billboard.
Luego un año y cuatro meses desde que se lanzó el pegajoso hit, le siguen lloviendo los reconocimientos. La canción tiene la coautoría de Luis Fonsi, vocalista del tema.
Singer/songwriter Erika Ender will be honored with the SESAC Latina Global Icon Award, as the organization's Senior Vice President of Creative Operations Sam Kling has announced. Erika Ender is behind the global hit “Despacito,” which she co-wrote with Luis Fonsi. The track, with Spanish lyrics and a contagious beat, lead Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, tying the record of most weeks at No. 1 alongside with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's “One Sweet Day.” “It’s an unforgettable night of celebration and comradery honoring our biggest songs of last year,” Kling says. “And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the value that our songwriters bring, not just to Latin music, but to our lives and our experiences around the globe.” The SESAC Latina Music Awards will take place on May 23 in Beverly Hills, CA. The event celebrates songwriters and publishers for their performance activity, and presentations include Song of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
Los premios SESAC Latina Music Awards se llevarán a cabo el próximo miércoles 23 de mayo en Beberly Hills, California, el evento rinde honor a los compositores por su desempeño y las categorías incluyen Canción del Año, Editora del Año y Compositora del Año.
Justamente, Ender fue reconocida el año pasado por el mismo organismo, con la canción ‘Ataúd', interpretada por Los Tigres Del Norte, esta letra también la hizo merecedora a un Grammy, por la mejor canción regional mexicana, en 2016.
Sam King, vicepresidente Senior de Operaciones Creativas de la organización Billboard, expresó que "es una noche inolvidable de celebración y camaradería en honor a nuestras canciones más importantes del año pasado…estamos encantados de tener la oportunidad de reconocer el valor que aportan nuestros compositores, no sólo a la música latina, sino a nuestras vidas y nuestras experiencias en todo el mundo".